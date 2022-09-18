Rams-Falcons final score: L.A. survives second half surge to get first win

Coming off of a tough loss in Week 1, the Los Angeles Rams looked to rebound against the Atlanta Falcons in an interesting match-up between two 0-1 squads. They did just that, etching their first win of the new campaign.

Final score: Rams 31, Falcons 27

The Rams got it going early, as they capitalized on a missed field goal on the Falcons first drive and turned it into 6, as newcomer Allen Robinson scored his first touchdown with the team in the 1st quarter following a solid sequence of plays down the field.

L.A.’s defense would force an Atlanta turnover on the ensuing possession, which would turn into yet another TD for the Rams, as Darrell Henderson increased the lead to 14-0 in the 2nd quarter with his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Atlanta would drive down and get a field goal late in the first half, in which the Rams would respond with a great drive that ended with Stafford’s 4th interception on the season with just under a minute left in the half.

However, as the first half was coming to an end, Cordarrelle Patterson could not hang on to a ball from Mariota that ended up in the hands of rookie corner Decobie Durant, marking the first interception of Durant’s NFL career.

That turnover would turn into yet another Los Angeles touchdown, as Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp would connect to make the score 21-3 heading into intermission.

The L.A. offense would continue their effortless groove entering the 3rd quarter, driving down the field with ease before ending the drive with yet another Stafford-Kupp touchdown connection, increasing the lead to 28-3.

The Rams defense would force a punt, however, Matthew Stafford would then throw his 2nd interception of the ball game. The Falcons would then go down and capitalize on a touchdown pass to rookie Drake London, making the score 28-10 in the 3rd quarter.

After the Falcons touchdown, Los Angeles would continue to drive down the field with basically no resistance, as Matt Gay would hit his first field goal of the game making the score 31-10 in the final frame.

Following the Gay field goal, the Falcons would march down the field and score their second touchdown of the game as Mariota connected with Olamide Zaccheaus to make the score 31-17.

The next L.A. possession would stall and the Falcons would then block a punt, which Atlanta would scoop up and score. They then would go gor the 2-point conversion in which they converted, making the score 31-25 with just under 5 minutes in the final quarter.

Then, the unthinkable happened, as Cooper Kupp coughed the ball up to give the Falcons the ball back with a chance to take the lead late in the game.

However, the Rams defense would hold, as Jalen Ramsey sealed the win with a leaping interception to seal the first victory of the season.

The Rams travel to Arizona next week to take on the Cardinals, which will be the first divisional game for L.A of the 2022 season.