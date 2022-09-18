Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons: 3rd quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams lead the Atlanta Falcons 21-3 at halftime.

Matthew Stafford continued to spread the ball around in the second quarter and Cam Akers made a couple of nice plays to get the Rams into the red zone. Darrell Henderson would cap off the drive with a rushing touchdown to give the Rams a two possession lead in the second quarter.

Atlanta’s offense would put together a drive to get back into the Ram’s Redzone for the second time today. The Falcons would convert on 4th and inches to keep the drive going, but the Falcons would settle for a field goal. The Rams led 14-3.

The Rams would put together a drive but it would end due to a Stafford interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Higbee. ATL threw a pick right back to LA to give the Rams another scoring chance and LA capitalized with a vintage Stafford touchdown pass to Cupp. Rams lead 21-3.

