Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons: Second quarter game thread

The Falcons received the opening kickoff in Week 2 and that means that the Rams will start the second half with the ball, but first: The Falcons drove down into the Rams red zone to start the game and ran off eight minutes of clock, but thanks to a timely sack and a missed field goal the score stayed tied at 0-0.

Darrel Henderson took the first carry of the day for L.A. and Allen Robinson caught a 15-yard pass to really start to move the Rams on their opening drive. Matthew Stafford would pass to Robinson for a 1-yard touchdown and that would be the first points of the game. Matt Gay would convert on the extra point to give the Rams a 7-0 lead.

The Falcons will have the ball to start the second quarter.

