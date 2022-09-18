Random Ramsdom: Does activation of Jacob Harris indicate more dual TE sets?

Rams activate receiver Jacob Harris from practice squad ahead of matchup vs. Falcons (RamsWire)

“Hoping to get back to .500 in their second game of the regular season, the Los Angeles Rams made a single transaction on Saturday ahead of their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Receiver Jacob Harris was activated from the team’s practice squad and was made a member of the 53-man roster, clearing a path for him to play in Sunday’s tilt.”

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Cites Strengths of ‘Well Coached’ Falcons Defense (SportsIllustrated)

“However, the task looks significantly more difficult now than it did a week ago. While the Falcons allowed 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter in a 27-26 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints, the defense finished with four sacks and held Saints quarterback Jameis Winston to under 60 passing yards through three quarters.”

Rams 360: Relive the Rams Ring Ceremony & more of the best moments from preseason & Week 1 (TheRams.com)

“On this season’s first episode of Rams 360, relive some of the best moments from the Rams Ring Ceremony, the making of the ring, Jordan Fuller’s episode of Behind the Grind and more from the preseason and Week 1.”

3 keys to winning for the Rams (TheRams.com)

“The Los Angeles Rams (0-1) are back at home this week, taking on the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX).”

Liam Coen explains what gives him confidence in Tremayne Anchrum Jr. as a starter (RamsWire)

“Allen is slated to miss a minimum of two weeks for the Rams after undergoing a knee procedure following the team’s Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Amid Allen’s absence, Los Angeles is moving Coleman Shelton from right guard to center and Anchrum will start at right guard.”