Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons, Week 2: Game thread for Rams fans

The LA Rams play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:05 PM PT on FOX. Here’s our How to Watch guide.

The Rams last played Atlanta in 2019 and won handily with a score of 37-10. L.A. and Falcons have gone through a number of personnel changes (and a Rams’ Super Bowl victory) since then and it will be interesting to see how this one plays out. The Falcons are starting Marcus Mariota at the quarterback, his second start as Atlanta’s QB1 after a two-year stint as Derek Carr’s backup.

The L.A. Rams are 10-point favorites in this home game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. What is your Week 2 score prediction for Sunday’s matchup?

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times