Rams activate WR Jacob Harris for Falcons game

The L.A. Rams have activated Jacob Harris from the practice squad in time to play in Sunday’s Week 2 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. The Rams will be without Van Jefferson for another week, so Harris gives the offense more depth at receiver while also likely giving Harris a chance to work on special teams.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Practice Squad WR

More likely than not, Harris is being activated to play on special teams. The Rams will as usual be running out Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson as Matthew Stafford’s starting receivers, with Ben Skowronek as a number three. Whether or not Sean McVay has a lot of confidence in Tutu Atwell remains to be seen and it would seem likely that rookie undrafted free agent Lance McCutcheon is inactive for the second week in a row. That’s another reason to expect Harris to play mainly on special teams: McCutcheon isn’t known for special teams ability like Harris is.