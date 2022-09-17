Last minute thoughts on Rams-Falcons in Week 2

The Los Angeles Rams are 0-1 and they have two divisional contests looming in the near future - with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.

But first the Rams need to take down the Atlanta Falcons and earn a notch in the win column.

It won’t be an easy task, as Arthur Smith’s squad is physical and won’t go down without a fight. Smith is a master designer in the running game, and Los Angeles needs to be ready to play actions and counters off of the ground attack.

Blaine Grisak and JB Scott are back with their Last Minute Thoughts - and they broke down everything you need to know 24 hours ahead of game time.

The Rams’ offensive line struggled versus the Buffalo Bills, but know they are without their starter in the middle of that unit. Brian Allen will miss the next 2-4 games due to injury. Coleman Shelton slides in at center and Tremayne Anchrum is the next man up at RG. Do the Falcons have the pass rushing talent in order to exploit LA’s weaknesses on the OL?

And what should the Rams’ plan be on the defensive side of the football? The New Orleans Saints allocated a great deal of resources to stopping Kyle Pitts in Week 1, but that also leaves 6-4 receiver Drake London running amok. Could this be a big game for LA’s second-year corner Robert Rochell, who at 6-2 has the size to matchup against London and Pitts?

Leonard Floyd is also questionable for this game with a knee injury he suffered in practice. Floyd has been a regular presence on the edge of LA’s defense over the last few seasons, so it would be unusual to see him absent. Undrafted rookie Keir Thomas could potentially slot in as his immediate backup, and the Rams could also call up OLB Benton Whitley from the practice squad on game day in order to add some depth here.

The Rams need to avoid falling to 0-2, but beating a team like the Falcons is easier said than done.