Random Ramsdom: Will Ben Skowronek continue be main fill in for Van Jefferson?

Rams WR Van Jefferson to miss Sunday’s game vs. Falcons (RamsWire)

“McVay said Jefferson has made good progress and has looked great physically, but the team is still waiting for the green light from the training staff. McVay said on Wednesday that the team is taking it “a week at a time” with Jefferson so it’s not even certain he’ll be back on the field for Week 3.”

LOOK: Rams’ Matt Gay mocks NFL uniform policy by tweeting photos of himself in long, baggy pants (CBSSports)

“Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay shared that he was fined $5,000 by the NFL for having “improper pant length” in the team’s season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. To express his frustration with the league’s uniform rule, Gay tweeted photos of himself in long, baggy pants.”

Rams had ‘pretty solid plan’ for Tutu Atwell but Bills defense forced them to go away from it (RamsWire)

“Liam Coen and Sean McVay planned to get him involved last week against the Bills but Buffalo’s defensive scheme forced the Rams to abandon ship. The Bills played a style of defense that took away the deep part of the field, forcing the Rams to check down to underneath receivers.”

3 LA Rams candid conclusions from Week 2 of Thursday Night Football (RamblinFan)

“From what we witnessed from the LA Rams in Week 1, the Rams would have lost to either team. The Rams need to improve quickly, as this year’s schedule is loaded with the NFL’s most competitive teams.”

Sean McVay talks final injury updates heading into Week 2 vs. Falcons, team’s response this week (TheRams.com)

“Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses final injury updates ahead of Sunday’s game against the Falcons and what he’s liked about the team’s mindset and approach this week.”