Van Jefferson out for Rams against Falcons, Leonard Floyd Questionable

The Los Angeles Rams will be without wide receiver Van Jefferson on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Jefferson is set to be out for a second straight week with a knee injury that he suffered right before the season.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said WR Van Jefferson (knee) will be out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 16, 2022

With Jefferson out, the Rams will once again be down one of their top receivers. The offense will be relying on Ben Skowronek, TuTu Atwell, and Brandon Powell to take his place as the team’s third wide receiver.

Against the Bills, the Rams struggled to find an option in the passing game outside of Cooper Kupp. Having a familiar face for Stafford in Jefferson would have been extremely helpful as the Rams look to avoid an 0-2 start. Last week, Skowronek, Atwell, and Powell combined for five receptions for 35 yards.

Also notable on the Rams injury report against the Falcons is edge rusher Leonard Floyd. Floyd will likely be listed as questionable. According to McVay, Floyd had his knee buckle and everything is fine from a structural standpoint.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said OLB Leonard Floyd had his knee buckle in practice this week. McVay described it as a freak thing. Everything came out fine structurally, but Floyd will likely be questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 16, 2022

The good news is that Floyd avoided a serious knee injury that could have sidelined him for a significant amount of time. On the downside, the Rams could potentially be out one of their premier pass rushers. Against the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons didn’t allow quarterback Marcus Mariota to be sacked. They had a 77 percent pass-block win-rate according to ESPN.

If Floyd is unable to go, it will be up to Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins as the team’s top pair of pass rushers. As depth, the Rams could rely on Keir Thomas and possibly call up Benton Whitley from the practice squad.

In other injury news, long snapper Matt Orzech will likely be good to go and left tackle Joe Noteboom is expected to be able to play per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.