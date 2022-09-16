Random Ramsdom: Cam Akers was surprised by limited role in Week 1

Los Angeles Rams’ Cam Akers says conversation with Sean McVay about urgency happened in camp, didn’t anticipate limited role in Week 1 (ESPN)

“Whatever I say is going to be an excuse, but there wasn’t [a good enough job done] on my part in terms of the types of things that we were getting off to allow our players to be able to get into a rhythm,” McVay said. “And you credit Buffalo, they did a great job, but I think it’s just having a more specific approach to things that accentuate his skillset.”

Rams sign rookie RB Ronnie Rivers to practice squad (RamsWire)

“And so the team made a couple of moves on its practice squad, bolstering the running back depth. The Rams placed Ragas on the injured list and signed Ronnie Perkins to the practice squad, so they now have four available running backs.”

Rams QB Matthew Stafford ‘Feels Great,’ Ready to Bounce Back vs. Falcons (SportsIllustrated)

“I think I just got to do a better job of seeing it and hitting it,” Stafford said. “A couple of those maybe trying to do a little too much. Others, sometimes you lose vision on guys, whatever it is. Everything I’m saying is something that’s in the past and doesn’t matter anymore, to be honest with you. I just keep trust in my preparation and knowing that if I do what I’m supposed to do, preparation-wise, I can go out there and play at a high level and whatever happens, happens.”

6 key matchups to watch in Rams vs. Falcons on Sunday (RamsWire)

“They have plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball, from star defenders such as A.J. Terrell and Grady Jarrett to tight end Kyle Pitts. The Rams will need to deal with all of them, creating some difficult matchups on the field this weekend.”

6 Questions with 6Connex: Riley Dixon on playing baseball and football growing up, studying accounting, camaraderie among Rams’ specialists (TheRams.com)

“Up first is punter Riley Dixon, who discusses his inspiration for playing baseball in addition to football growing up, majoring in accounting in college, the camaraderie among Los Angeles’ specialists and more.”