Rams-Falcons injury report: Who will step up if Leonard Floyd is ruled out?

The Los Angeles Rams listed two key starters as DNP on Wednesday and edge rusher Leonard Floyd as limited leading up to Week 2’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Floyd sustained a knee injury this week and even without any expectation that he won’t be able to go against the Falcons, this heightens the need for depth at a position that was already thin going into the season.

Will preseason standout Keir Thomas be on the field sooner than expected?

Rams LT Joe Noteboom, C Brian Allen, WR Van Jefferson and long snapper Matt Orzech all missed practice today with injuries. LB Leonard Floyd was limited with a knee injury. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) September 15, 2022

On Thursday, it appeared that Floyd and Jefferson were not practicing, according to Gil Manzano of The OC Register.

LT Joe Noteboom (knee) was practicing during open portion to media. Didn’t see OLB Leonard Floyd (knee) and WR Van Jefferson (knee) #Rams — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) September 15, 2022

At this time, the outside linebacker’s on L.A.’s 53-man roster are Floyd, Thomas, Justin Hollins, and Terrell Lewis. Undrafted free agent rookies Benton Whitley and Brayden Thomas are on the practice squad and could be activated as one of the two practice squad elevations alloted per team.

Keir Thomas was active in Week 1, notching 11 special teams snaps and one snap on defense. The undrafted free agent rookie out of Florida State recorded 6.5 sacks and 12.5 TFL in 12 games with the Seminoles last season after transferring from South Carolina. Thomas is new to the NFL but not young by rookie standards: He played six seasons in college, including five at South Carolina before transferring.

Thomas missed almost the entire 2019 season and will be turning 25 in January.

The Rams could also be without Van Jefferson for another week. Jefferson was held out of practice on Wednesday, as was Joe Noteboom, and the Rams will likely stick with Ben Skowronek as a third receiver for another game if Jefferson is unable to return from a knee injury.

The Rams face the Falcons on Sunday at 1:05 PM PT at SoFi Stadium.