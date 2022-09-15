Random Ramsdom: Will Allen Robinson have a bounce back game in week 2?

Allen Robinson not listening to “outside noise” as Rams try to figure out how to get him involved (NBCSports)

“Matthew Stafford targeted Robinson twice, and the receiver had one catch for 12 yards. That ranks as one of the biggest season-opening surprises/disappointments in the NFL after Week 1. Not that Robinson cares what anyone outside the locker room thinks.”

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Bobby Wagner preview Week 2 vs. Falcons (TheRams.com)

“Rams head coach Sean McVay and linebacker Bobby Wagner each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the latest on wide receiver Van Jefferson’s status, getting wide receiver Allen Robinson II more involved, the Falcons offense and more.”

Could Coleman Shelton’s move to center spark Rams’ running game? (RamsWire)

“Brian Allen injured his knee in Week 1 and will miss 2-4 weeks. The ripple effect is Shelton moving from right guard to center, and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. stepping in at right guard. Anchrum is making his first career start and while the expectations have to be managed, Shelton might be a better fit at center than guard.”

PFF hands Cooper Kupp, Ernest Jones highest grades for Rams in Week 1 (RamsWire)

“Even though the season opener didn’t go as planned for the Rams, it was a positive sign to see Kupp and Jones put together the performances they did in Week 1.”

Allen Robinson II: “All the confidence in the world” in Rams coaching staff and teammates (TheRams.com)

“Honestly, I don’t really get caught up in all that,” Robinson said after Wednesday’s practice. “It’s gonna be always outside noise. Me being a vet, you can’t let that cloud your overall judgment. So for me, it’s just about figuring out how I could be better, or what I could do differently, and then coming into this week and improving.”