Picks for every NFL game in Week 2: Any bounce back performances?

The first week of the NFL season is in the rearview mirror, but thankfully there is still so much football ahead of us. Week 2 brings a bunch of intriguing matchups, starting with the Thursday night matchup between a couple of high-octane offenses in the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. The contests conclude with not one, but two Monday night games as the Tennessee Titans try to get back on track against the Buffalo Bills, while the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles attempt to blow up the scoreboard at Lincoln Financial Field.

Sunday is obviously packed full of excitement. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to the big easy for a showdown against the New Orleans Saints, who swept Brady and Co. by a 9-point margin in both 2021 regular season games.

45-year old Tom Brady to Julio Jones: "I don't have that young arm like I used to."



This was before he hit Julio for a 48-yard deep shot later in the game.pic.twitter.com/cYA19VwYDo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 13, 2022

Two teams who can’t wait for the chance to move past their respective Week 1 disappointments duel in the afternoon window, when the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals play against the Dallas Cowboys, minus Dak Prescott.

BREAKING: Dallas Cowboys sign Dak Prescott’s replacement… pic.twitter.com/q3jBHUH1tS — TPS (@TotalProSports) September 13, 2022

One of the best rivalries in the game is renewed Sunday night as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers try to bounce back against the Chicago Bears. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers are expected to roll over the Bears as a 10-point favorite, tied for the second largest spread in Week 2.

Here are my Week 2 picks: