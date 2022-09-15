Thursday night shoot out: Who wins and final score prediction

The Los Angeles Chargers travel to the “Show Me State” to do battle with the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday night on Amazon Prime Video. This early season matchup is the first of four scheduled primetime games showcasing the AFC West, widely viewed as one of the best divisions in the NFL. KC is favored to win by 4 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Unfortunately, neither team is entering this contest at full strength. The Chargers will be without Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen due to a hamstring injury that forced him from LA’s Week 1 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Cornerback J.C. Jackson is also questionable with an ankle injury.

The Chiefs enter the game without kicker Harrison Butker, who is dealing with an ankle injury of his own. All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured the thumb on his non-throwing hand against the Arizona Cardinals, but will be ready to play.

The two teams spilt their 2021 season series, both games ending with a six-point advantage for the victor, with Los Angeles winning in Week 3 and Kansas City extracting their revenge in Week 15.

Here is my Thursday night pick:

Unsurprisingly, this game is expected to be one of the highest scoring games of the week, with a 54 point over/under. I’m taking the over in this one. Give me the Chiefs to cover the spread in a one-score game, with the KC winning by a final score of 35-33.