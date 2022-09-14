Podcasts: Rams cannot underestimate Falcons in Week 2

In most cases when the defending Super Bowl champions take on a team that was just 7-10 the year before, they would be expected to trample over said team. Add in the fact this team traded their franchise quarterback of 14 years to jumpstart a much needed rebuild, and the disparity should grow much wider.

But this isn’t most cases - and the Los Angeles Rams seemed wholly unprepared when they were usurped by the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

The Atlanta Falcons also seem ready to take a step forward in 2022, even if this step forward means growing into a prime destination for one of the top young quarterbacks in next year’s draft.

The Rams should trounce the Falcons - and do it handily. Atlanta’s ground attack led by the resurgent Cordarelle Patterson will help the Falcons control the clock, and Marcus Mariota will make responsible decisions with the football.

It’s setting up for a game script that has given Los Angeles difficulty in recent seasons - which is why rebounding from a tough opening loss is easier said than done for Sean McVay and company.

Kenneth Arthur and JB Scott are back with another weekly edition of Turf Show Times: The Podcast. The duo put a cap on the tough Week 1 defeat and detail how the team can turn the corner.

Can the Rams’ offensive line bounce back and provide Matthew Stafford time to find Allen Robinson and others down the field? Will Cam Akers find his way out of the dog house to contribute in the second game?

It’s also a matchup that features two of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL - LA’s Jalen Ramsey and Atlanta’s AJ Terrell.

Ramsey will be tasked with slowing down second year hybrid WR/TE Kyle Pitts and rookie Drake London, while Terrell will probably attempt to take away the consistent Cooper Kupp.

Tune in via your favorite podcast app or through the player below, and be sure to check back Saturday for Last Minute Thoughts 24-hours before game time - where we cover injury news, matchups, and everything you need to know before the Rams host the Falcons in Week 2.