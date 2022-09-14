NFL power rankings Week 2 roundup: Rams slipping

A lot of writers had the Los Angeles Rams as a top-two team entering the season as the defending champions. Most have since dropped them out of the top-three after losing to the Buffalo Bills in the opener, with USA Today dropping them far out of the number one spot.

That’s not how the start of a title defense is supposed to go. On a brutally steamy night in Los Angeles, the Rams got run out of their own building by a Bills team that looked like the better, hungrier group. There was no one single culprit in the 31-10 beatdown: Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions, the offensive line was manhandled, Aaron Donald was neutralized, and the secondary surrendered too many big plays. After the game, Sean McVay said his squad had been humbled on a night that began as a celebration: “We weren’t ready to go. I take a lot of pride in that, and that’s on me.”

ESPN: 5

Only four rookies played Thursday against the Bills, and Thomas, a rookie free agent from Florida State, was the lone first-year player to play a non-special-teams snap. This is not really surprising, given that the Rams’ first draft pick was in the third round, and that top selection, guard Logan Bruss, tore an ACL during a preseason game. Cornerback Cobie Durant, linebacker Jake Hummeland running back Kyren Williams each played on special teams, with Williams injuring his right ankle on his one snap. He has a high ankle sprain that required surgery and will sideline him for six to eight weeks.

The Athletic: 19

That was a disappointing opener, but everything should be OK as long as Matthew Stafford’s arm is fine. His arm is fine, right?

CBSSports: 10

They were outclassed by the Bills in a big way. Let’s call it just a bad game. This team will bounce back with Sean McVay as its coach.

I don’t think what we saw last Thursday nighthad much to do with the Rams. The Bills are just that good. Still, it wasn’t a great performance and now the Rams are taking on some offensive line injuries. Still, there’s no reason to panic yet.

The Sporting News: 8

The Rams downplayed the offseason injury issues for Matthew Stafford and their running backs, as well as their offensive line minus Andrew Whitworth and Austin Corbett. They also sneakily lost key defensive elements around their stars. They need to use the Falcons on the road as a complete get-well game.

USA Today: 8

Jalen Ramsey is widely considered the league’s best corner. But whether he’s a victim of contemporary pass-friendly rules or just not as good a player as Deion Sanders or Darrelle Revis – no shame in that – he’s been abused by top-tier QBs in the past two games. And LA will see more of them.

