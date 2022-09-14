Random Ramsdom: Rams open as biggest betting favorites of week 2 slate

Rams open as 10.5-point favorites over Falcons in Week 2 (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams certainly weren’t happy with how their season began, with the Buffalo Bills defeating them handily by the score of 31-10 in the season opener. After falling to a legitimate Super Bowl contender in Week 1, the Rams are opening as 10.5-point favorites over the Falcons in Week 2”

Rams put Kyren Williams on IR, sign Matt Overton (NBCSports)

“The Rams filled the open roster spot by signing long snapper Matt Overton. He has appeared in 176 games for four teams over the last decade and played in every game for the Chargers last year.”

Look: Bobby Wagner paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in a cool way vs. Bills (RamsWire)

“Wagner had a photo of Bryant on his right thigh pad, which you could see through his yellow pants. It was a nice touch from the L.A. native to honor an icon during his first game.”

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. eager to make most of opportunity at right guard (TheRams.com)

“With Coleman Shelton getting moved to center in place of Brian Allen (out 2-4 weeks due to knee procedure), Anchrum is slated to start at right guard for Los Angeles this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.”

8 optimistic observations from LA Rams opening loss (RamblinFan)

But bleak as it all seems, good times are coming.

“This one took some time in compiling because I wanted to get to meaningful positive takeaways, not just ‘the food was good,’ or ‘SoFi Stadium is one helluva home field, isn’t it?’”

First Look: Rams host Falcons at SoFi Stadium in Week 2 (TheRams.com)

“The Rams are home for the second-straight week, taking on the Falcons at SoFi Stadium in Week 2. Kickoff in Inglewood on Sunday, September 18 is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at the Falcons:”