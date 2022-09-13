The stats that highlight Cooper Kupp’s continued dominance of the NFL

Cooper Kupp has 14 games with at least 100 yards since the start of the 2021 season, including playoffs. There have only been 22 Rams games in that period of time.

That’s a high percentage of production from the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year.

In that same period of time, no other player even has 10 100-yard games, with Davante Adams coming in second place with nine such contests. Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson each have eight, while Travis Kelce and Tee Higgins rank next with six.

Kupp has more 100-yard games in that period of time than A.J. Brown, Tyler Lockett, and Stefon Diggs—combined.

Tyreek Hill has four—FOUR—100-yard games since the start of 2021. His 12 games with at least nine receptions since the start of 2021 also ranks first, five more than Adams and Hill.

Just adding up all of his games since the start of 2021, Cooper Kupp is now at 2,553 receiving yards with 23 touchdowns over his last 22 games. He also has an NFL-leading 191 catches (adding 13 to his resume in Week 1) and even his rate stats, 77% catch rate and 10.3 yards per target, each rank seventh in that period of time.

Impressive for a wide receiver whose 248 targets are 49 more than second-place Hill.

Even removing his 2021 playoffs from the resume, Kupp still has 2,075 yards in his last 18 games, scoring 17 touchdowns and ranking fourth in catch percentage. The Bills had no answers for Kupp and now it is A.J. Terrell’s turn with the Atlanta Falcons on deck.

Terrell was a second-team All-Pro in 2021, but he allowed two touchdown passes in Week 1’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. Kupp had 163 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Very few players in NFL history have been as productive as Kupp at the wide receiver position. Certainly the era and the offensive scheme helps, but nobody deserves more credit for his success than Kupp, a player who was once more productive at the FCS level than even Jerry Rice.

No matter what else happens on Sunday, Cooper Kupp has consistently been worth watching.