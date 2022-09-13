Week 2 Power Rankings: Rams slide out of No. 1 spot

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season is officially in the books. Initial impressions have been made and some teams looked the part, while others were left scratching their heads. Teams like the Bills and Chiefs showed they are ready for the biggest dance. The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans failed to secure their place amongst the top ten after being playoff teams in 2021. And the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets will be rebuilding for the majority of the year.

But where in the rankings do the Rams land after their home opener loss?

After Week 1 of the NFL regular season, here is the TurfShowTimes NFL power rankings!

1. Buffalo Bills (+1)

Buffalo was arguably the most motivated team heading into Week 1. After losing a heartbreaker in the divisional round to KC, the Bills wanted to prove they belong right back in the conversation. They came into Inglewood and proved on national television they are coming for the league this year.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (+1)

No Tyreek Hall, no problem! 44 points later the Chiefs left Arizona ready to return there in February. Mahomes continues to be strong in season openers tossing five touchdowns through the air.

3. Los Angeles Rams (-2)

The Rams went from cloud nine in February right back to earth to start September. A 31-10 blowout loss looks bad, but there are factors to consider; mainly LA’s decision to rest starters during the preseason and inability to move the ball on the ground. If the Rams come out flat in Week 2 that would be unforgivable.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1)

Tampa Bay looks like the next best team in the NFC. Todd Bowles’ defense was strong Sunday night and should be all year. Tom Brady is 45, but Brady and the Bucs will outright win the NFC South.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (+2)

Justin Herbert and the Chargers could be the 2021 Bengals, but with a better defense. Staley’s defense picked off Derek Carr three times and held Las Vegas to 19 points.

6. Cincinnati Bengals (-2)

A Super Bowl hangover might be coming quickly for Cincinnati as Burrow threw four interceptions. Zach McPhearson shanked an easy field goal for the win. If there’s any positive, Ja’Marr Chase picked up right where he left off in 2021.

The Bengals miss the OT field goal pic.twitter.com/2dlNORsJBm — Palace Sports (@ThePalaceSports) September 11, 2022

7. Green Bay Packers (-1)

Maybe it’s the Week 1 struggles for Green Bay or maybe its a sign of what life will look like without Davante Adams.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (Same)

Philadelphia’s win over Detroit was a little underwhelming because they allowed 35 points to a Jared Goff quarterbacked offense. The talent on the roster is there, but the coaching staff may hold it back week in, week out.

9. Baltimore Ravens (+1)

Baltimore drew an easy matchup to start the year. Not to mention New York was using Joe Flacco. Baltimore was without JK Dobbins and part of its offensive line. Lamar is taking quite the risk not accepting Baltimore’s contract offer as he is one hit away from being RGIII.

10. Minnesota Vikings (+7)

Minnesota makes the largest jump this week with a statement game against their divisional foe. Justin Jefferson is likely to have a huge year in O’Connell’s offense after an impressive Week 1 showing.

Thought this man wasn’t a a leader?



pic.twitter.com/EdUOyK8UVb — Vikings Central (@VikesCentral) September 12, 2022

11. Miami Dolphins (+4)

12. San Francisco 49ers (-3)

The Trey Lance experiment is off to a rocky start in San Fran. Lance has the running ability, but his ability as a passer appears limited. Elijah Mitchell suffered an MCL sprain. It’s an ugly loss for the 49ers despite it being early in the year because it was a winnable conference game.

13. Las Vegas Raiders (-1)

14. Arizona Cardinals (-1)

15. Indianapolis Colts (-4)

16. New Orleans Saints (+3)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (+4)

Pittsburgh secured a win against the 2021 AFC Champions, but the cost was great. TJ Watt will likely miss the next 6 games after tearing his pec muscle. Even though six games turned out to be a positive outcome, they will have to play New England, Tampa Bay, Buffalo, and Miami without their star pass rusher.

18. New England Patriots (-2)

19. Tennessee Titans (-1)

20. Denver Broncos (Same)

21. Dallas Cowboys (-7)

The Cowboys offense was overwhelmed by TB and the situation didn’t get brighter after the game with Dak Prescott likely to be sidelined until Week 9 due to a hand injury.

22. Washington Commanders (Same)

23. Chicago Bears (Same)

24. Cleveland Browns (+2)

25. New York Giants (+2)

Brian Daboll secured his first win as Head Coach, using the run game of Saquon Barkley to upset Tennessee. 238 yards for the Giants compared to 82 for King Henry. I am willing to buy Daboll getting every ounce of Daniel Jones’ limited talent out of him.

26. Seattle Seahawks (+5)

27. Detroit Lions (-3)

28. Atlanta Falcons (-1)

29. Carolina Panthers (-5)

30. New York Jets (Same)

31. Houston Texans (+1)

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (-3)