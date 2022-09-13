Random Ramsdom: Michael Strahan with high praise for Aaron Donald

Michael Strahan calls Aaron Donald the best interior D-lineman in NFL history (RamsWire)

“Michael Strahan doesn’t have much doubt that Donald truly is the best interior defensive lineman in league history. On an episode of the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Strahan said he’s the best he’s ever seen at that position.”

Von Miller explains why Cooper Kupp is the Steph Curry of the NFL (RamsWire)

“My Steph of the NFL would have to be Cooper Kupp,” Miller said. “Nice, clean-shaven. Wins championships, is the best at his position. Been the best for a very long time. Doesn’t have a super flashy game but is super effective and he racks up all types of records and all types of points.”

Coleman Shelton ready to step up at center (TheRams.com)

“It’s just going out, and last year, it was kind of just taking advantage of the opportunity,” Shelton said during a video conference Monday morning. “Now I got that experience, and I’m able to go out and just have confidence in my play, and go out there and give it my all.”

The LA Rams share the same fate as the Cowboys, 49ers, and Packers (RamblinFan)

“If you need to find some solace, at least the LA Rams were an underdog. The Green Bay Packers were favored in their opener against the Minnesota Vikings. The Dallas Cowboys were underdogs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they have some challenges that we’ll find later. Surprisingly, the San Francisco 49ers had the best odds, giving away a 6.0-point spread to the Chicago Bears.”

Tremayne Anchrum Jr.: Rams will ‘be just fine’ with Coleman Shelton at center (RamsWire)

“Coleman Shelton will move from right guard to center and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. will step in as the starting right guard, giving the Rams a new look on the interior for the next few weeks.”