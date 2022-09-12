Despite losing in embarrassing fashion against the Buffalo Bills in the NFL opener, the Los Angeles Rams opens as the heavy favorite against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2: DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Rams as 10.5-point favorites which is easily the largest spread of the week.

The Super Bowl champions received a humbling beatdown to begin the season but the oddsmaker believes that the team will make an immaculate turnaround. I guess that’s what happens when you go from Josh Allen to Marcus Mariota.

Falcons fans might have something to say about that, however, after nearly beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, but ultimately falling 27-26. Atlanta’s defense could not find a stop on the last drive of the game and Saints quarterback Jameis Winston marched down the field to set up the game winning field goal. Can the Falcons capture the upset this Sunday against the Rams at SoFi Stadium? The odds are not in their favor but Week 1 brought plenty of surprises.

There is no question that the Falcons do some things well, including running the football, and that could be the Rams’ focus on defense.

There are also questions surrounding how the Rams will rebound: The offensive line was not only beat but also beat-up following Thursday’s game, potentially being without left tackle Joe Noteboom and already having to replace center Brian Allen. Matthew Stafford’s elbow also continues to be a popular topic in the headlines. Will the Los Angeles find their footing against a weaker opponent? Or will the Super Bowl hangover continue this Sunday?

One thing is clear: Bettors believe in the home team and do not have as much confidence in Mariota or Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, even after a promising Week 1 performance against the Saints. Coming back from a 31-10 embarrassment to open the season, I expect the Rams to explode back in the other direction and cover the 10.5-point spread.

Do you take the Rams to cover or only straight-up?