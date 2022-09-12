Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks, Monday Night Football: Game Thread

The Seattle Seahawks have an opportunity to either join the rest of the NFC West with an 0-1 record or get off to a surprising early first place lead in the division with a win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

The Seahawks will be starting Geno Smith in their first game in the post-Wilson era, but Drew Lock, the quarterback included in the March 8 trade with Denver, will be waiting on deck just in case.

