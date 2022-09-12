Random Ramsdom: Were the Rams truly interested in Jimmy G?

Rams Had Interest in Jimmy Garoppolo During Offseason, per Report (SportsIllustrated)

“Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams were interested in signing Garoppolo to make him Matthew Stafford’s backup in the event that the 49ers released him. San Francisco didn’t learn about Los Angeles’s interest until after they agreed with Garoppolo on a one-year deal worth up to $16 million.”

Brian Baldinger’s post-mortem on the Rams’ Week 1 loss (RamsWire)

“After falling face-first in their regular season debut, the Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 in the hopes of getting back to .500. Their blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills was an embarrassing moment, and NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger was quick to post his post-mortem breakdown on Twitter to help fans understand why the Rams took such a horrific loss.”

Sean McVay shares his thoughts on Matthew Stafford’s form in loss to Bills (RamsWire)

“Chief among those was the pressure faced by Matthew Stafford in all four quarters. He was under duress from the moment the game kicked off, and hit the dirt seven times for a total of 49 yards lost as the offense struggled to get in gear against Buffalo.”

Jalen Ramsey shares unfiltered thoughts on Rams’ loss on his new podcast (RamsWire)

“Unfortunately, Episode 1 came after an embarrassing loss to the Bills, a game the Rams lost 31-10 at home to start the year. Ramsey is as passionate as they come, and he’s usually visibly frustrated after a loss, but on the podcast, he explained why he’s staying level-headed after this defeat.”