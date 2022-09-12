Week 1 NFL Monday Night Football picks: Seahawks or Broncos?

The NFC West is 0-3 to start the season and the odds of going 0-4 look pretty god for Monday Night Football. The Seattle Seahawks are hosting the Denver Broncos, but this time Russell Wilson will be playing for the other team.

The Broncos are favored by 6.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

It’s interesting to see the surprises of Week 1, including the New York Giants defeating the Tennessee Titans by one point, the Houston Texans tying the Indianapolis Colts, and the Miami Dolphins finally outclassing the New England Patriots in what could be the new AFC East routine.

But the Seahawks starting 1-0 because Geno Smith beat Russell Wilson seems a bridge too far.

In making his picks at Tallysight for Week 1, TST’s Chris Daniel picked the Broncos to cover in this one and I would have to agree. Seattle’s offense will struggle to move the ball and I expect an inordinate about of three-and-out drives, as well as a day of feasting for Denver’s pass rushers: Geno Smith was sacked 10 times in his first two starts in place of Russell Wilson last year and he looked just as statuesque in the preseason.

What’s your final score pick for MNF?