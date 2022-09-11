Rams probable to face Cooper Rush in Week 5 with Dak Prescott out “a while”

The Dallas Cowboys have had one of the worst offseasons imaginable and the reigning NFC East champions were dealt another blow on Sunday night with quarterback Dak Prescott expected to be out “a while” because of a thumb injury. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed that Prescott will have surgery on the thumb and miss significant time because of it.

The Los Angeles Rams host the Cowboys in Week 5. Last season, Russell Wilson suffered a thumb injury on his throwing hand against the Rams and missed three games plus a bye week. When he returned he was not the same player for at least another month.

Jerry Jones telling reporters Dak Prescott will be out a while and needs surgery on his right thumb. Waiting for Mike McCarthy to start his press conference. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 12, 2022

Prescott could reasonably be assumed to be on a similar timeline and even given their unique circumstances, it would be surprising if the Cowboys quarterback was back in four weeks.

Dallas will turn to Cooper Rush, barring a shocking trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. Rush made his first NFL start last season at age 28, throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. The Cowboys are already without starting left tackle Tyron Smith and they lack depth at wide receiver after trading Amari Cooper in the offseason.

The Cowboys lost 19-3 to the Bucs on Monday Night Football.