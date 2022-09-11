 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 1 game thread

Everything that’s happening on Sunday

By Kenneth Arthur
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The first full Sunday of the NFL season starts today and even though the Los Angeles Rams opened 0-1 already, there’s plenty of football left. Talk about all of the Week 1 action right here with your fellow Rams fans.

10 AM PT

Browns at Panthers - Baker Mayfield against his old team

Colts at Texans - The debut of Matt Ryan, one day after the team gave Quenton Nelson a contract extension

Jaguars at Commanders - Doug Pederson’s return to coaching, will it help Trevor Lawrence? Carson Wentz’s return to the NFC East and against his old coach

Saints at Falcons - Jameis Winston against Marcus Mariota, seven years after they were the top two picks

Patriots at Dolphins - Will Tua Tagovailoa realize his full potential with Mike McDaniel as his head coach? The debut of Tyreek Hill in Miami and Tua against his former Alabama teammate in Mac Jones

Eagles at Lions - Dan Campbell has big shoes to fill following the expectations he left for Dan Campbell’s Lions after the season of Hard Knocks

Steelers at Bengals - Do the Bengals have a Super Bowl hangover?

Ravens at Jets - Joe Flacco against his old team, just as they decided not to extend Lamar Jackson — exactly 10 years after they failed to re-sign Flacco prior to him winning the Super Bowl

49ers at Bears - Trey Lance against Justin Fields

1:25 PM PT

Packers at Vikings - Kevin O’Connell’s debut as a head coach

Chiefs at Cardinals - Kliff Kingsbury against Patrick Mahomes

Giants at Titans - Brian Daboll’s Giants debut

Raiders at Chargers - Davante Adams’ Raiders debut

Sunday Night Football

Bucs at Cowboys - Tom Brady begins quest for Super Bowl win number eight, while Cowboys just wonder if they can get back to the NFC Championship for the first time in over 25 years

