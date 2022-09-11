NFL Week 1 game thread

The first full Sunday of the NFL season starts today and even though the Los Angeles Rams opened 0-1 already, there’s plenty of football left. Talk about all of the Week 1 action right here with your fellow Rams fans.
10 AM PT
Browns at Panthers - Baker Mayfield against his old team
Colts at Texans - The debut of Matt Ryan, one day after the team gave Quenton Nelson a contract extension
Jaguars at Commanders - Doug Pederson’s return to coaching, will it help Trevor Lawrence? Carson Wentz’s return to the NFC East and against his old coach
Saints at Falcons - Jameis Winston against Marcus Mariota, seven years after they were the top two picks
Patriots at Dolphins - Will Tua Tagovailoa realize his full potential with Mike McDaniel as his head coach? The debut of Tyreek Hill in Miami and Tua against his former Alabama teammate in Mac Jones
Eagles at Lions - Dan Campbell has big shoes to fill following the expectations he left for Dan Campbell’s Lions after the season of Hard Knocks
Steelers at Bengals - Do the Bengals have a Super Bowl hangover?
Ravens at Jets - Joe Flacco against his old team, just as they decided not to extend Lamar Jackson — exactly 10 years after they failed to re-sign Flacco prior to him winning the Super Bowl
49ers at Bears - Trey Lance against Justin Fields
1:25 PM PT
Packers at Vikings - Kevin O’Connell’s debut as a head coach
Chiefs at Cardinals - Kliff Kingsbury against Patrick Mahomes
Giants at Titans - Brian Daboll’s Giants debut
Raiders at Chargers - Davante Adams’ Raiders debut
Sunday Night Football
Bucs at Cowboys - Tom Brady begins quest for Super Bowl win number eight, while Cowboys just wonder if they can get back to the NFC Championship for the first time in over 25 years
Loading comments...