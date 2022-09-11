Random Ramsdom: Why was Allen Robinson not involved in the season opener?

Watch every route by Allen Robinson vs. Bills: Why didn’t he get the ball? (RamsWire)

“There are plenty of questions about why Robinson didn’t get the ball more despite seemingly coming open a handful of times throughout the game. The Bills did bracket him with double coverage and their zone was effective, but Stafford simply wasn’t looking his way.”

Rams’ lack of TE depth made offense one-dimensional vs. Bills (RamsWire)

“According to Next Gen Stats, it’s only the seventh time since 2016 that a team used the same personnel grouping on every snap. The Rams accounted for six of those games, and they’re now 1-6 in those contests.”

Thursday night’s blowout win by Bills over Rams generates audience of 21 million (NBCSports)

“Thursday night’s season-opening blowout of the Rams by the Bills generated an average audience of just over 21 million viewers, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal.”

Injury outbreak may hold silver lining for LA Rams offensive line (RamblinFan)

“History tends to repeat itself. There is no joy in an aftermath of a humiliating beatdown, nor are there any points awarded in jotting down observations that put the risks taken by the team into words. The team had to make decisions on how best to populate their roster. It’s a limit of 53 players, and based on the quality of the players involved, the Rams chose who they selected.”