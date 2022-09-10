Random Ramsdom: Are Sean McVay’s comments on Cam Akers cause for concern?

Sean McVay: Cam Akers needs to ‘maximize his opportunities’ (RamsWire)

“No matter who you’re talking about, you want to see guys do the little things the right way, compete with and without the ball,” McVay said. “There were some instances where there were some positive things and some things that he can do better, but we want to see just an increased level of urgency and accountability snap in and snap out from him.”

McVay: Kyren Williams suffered high ankle sprain which will require surgery and sideline him for 6-8 weeks, plus updates on Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Orzech (TheRams.com)

“I thought there was some bright spots for Darrell (Henderson Jr.) last night,” McVay said. “It’s a bummer because we were trying to get Kyren involved, and he didn’t even get a chance to be able to do that. And so those are things that we’ll continue to look into, for sure.”

Joseph Noteboom has strained MCL, is listed as day-to-day (RamsWire)

“Joseph Noteboom had a forgettable performance in Thursday night’s season opener against the Buffalo Bills. After having to try to keep Von Miller off of Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay shared that Noteboom strained his MCL on Thursday night and is day-to-day.”

Bills fans had Rams on silent count, which Sean McVay admits was a factor (RamsWire)

“I think it’s a combination of a lot of things,” McVay said of whether the sacks were on the line or Stafford holding the ball. “I think first and foremost, I look at myself inwardly, ‘Did you give yourself a chance to settle into a rhythm or were they able to tee off?’ There were some instances where we’re on our silent count, they did a good job being able to jump the count. Bottom line is we’ve all got to be a little bit better.”

It’s not Matthew Stafford’s elbow that LA Rams need to worry about (RamblinFan)

“But the story of the Rams quarterback during the season opener against the Buffalo Bills was anything but a story about his elbow. Now, the story is whether he can weather many more beatings like the one he suffered on Thursday Night Football.”

Allen Robinson gets only two targets in Rams debut (NBCSports)

“I’d like to get Allen more involved,” coach Sean McVay told reporters after the game. “[I’d] like to get a lot more guys involved. But like I said, overall, it was a tough night for us and it was a poor night in terms of the overall decision making from my standpoint. That’s something that I’m looking forward to correcting.”