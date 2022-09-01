Three interesting notes about Rams heading into season opener

One more week until the Los Angeles Rams head into a all-star matchup against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Enough can’t be said about all the hype leading up to this game. It’ll be an opener for the ages in what is sure to be the most-anticipated season in league history.

Here are three important factoids Rams fans should know before the Thursday night opener.

Sean McVay is 5-0 in season openers

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and Head Coach Sean McVay leading his team to a win in the first game of the year.

McVay has coached the Rams since 2017 and has never lost a season opener in that span.

The @RamsNFL in Week 1 under Sean McVay



2017 WIN vs Colts (46-9)

2018 WIN vs Raiders (33-13)

2019 WIN vs Panthers (30-27)

2020 WIN vs Cowboys (20-17)

2021 WIN vs Bears (34-14)

2022 ? vs Bills pic.twitter.com/ysGF4FPbrT — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 1, 2022

Did I jinx him and the team? I hope not. If I did, just know I knocked on plenty of wood first.

Anyways, it’s a remarkable record of consistency, showing how well the coach does in preparing his teams heading into each season. His record is of course no indication of how well LA will fare against the Bills.

But let’s just say, I like the Rams chances so far.

Matthew Stafford passing his way into the record books

In last season’s Super Bowl campaign, quarterback Matthew Stafford tied a career-high with 41 passing touchdowns. With another great season, Stafford could find myself in elite company:

Matthew Stafford is 44 touchdowns away from being top 10 all time #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/eBTp3j5EYY — Cam ✨SB LVI CHAMPIONS (@RamsWRLD_) September 1, 2022

Currently, Matt sits at 323 touchdown passes for his career, 12th-most in NFL history. He will need to throw 44 touchdowns in 2022 to pass Eli Manning who rounds out the top-10 with 366 TDs for his career at the time of his retirement.

With reigning Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp and offseason acquisition Allen Robinson at his disposal, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Stafford break it as early as this season.

Rams will unveil Super Bowl LVI banner and more this season

In a letter to season ticket holders, Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff revealed the team will unveil a Super Bowl Champions banner in a pregame ceremony before Thursday’s game.

The banner will hang from SoFi Stadium’s iconic canopy roof above the 500 level on the south side of the stadium and will be displayed at every Rams home game from this season onward. LA will acknowledge the champions that had come before them as well:

So, if you’re going to SoFi next Thursday night — you get to see the reveal of TWO banners.



One from SBXXXIV, and one from SBLVI. Gonna be so damn sweet. — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) September 1, 2022

Demoff also mentioned that during week 13’s game against the Seahawks, the team will celebrate newly enshrined Hall of Fame Coach Dick Vermeil and the 1999 team, considered one of the greatest teams in the sport’s history. What a way to honor the champs, both past and present.

This season already can’t come fast enough!