The 2022 NFL season is set to begin next Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills traveling to SoFi Stadium to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion, Los Angeles Rams. Since February 13th, a full offseason has come and gone; a time for teams to reload or rebuild their franchise. There will be contenders, pretenders, and rebuilders. But where do they rank right now as we prepare for another season of football? I am here to give you TST’s weekly power rankings and where your Los Angeles Rams rank on every given week!
- Los Angeles Rams
The champs are number one overall and will sit there until shown otherwise. Despite offseason losses of Andrew Whitworth, Robert Woods, and Von Miller, the Rams countered with the additions of Allen Robinson II and Bobby Wagner. They also added to their secondary and managed to retain Joe Noteboom, Brian Allen, and Coleman Shelton, three offensive line starters going into Week 1. “Run it back?!?”
2. Buffalo Bills
The 2021 AFC East division winners will look to go further in 2022 after a heartbreaking loss in the divisional round. The addition of Von Miller to add pass rush was Buffalo’s biggest offseason move - will it pay off?
Even without Tyreek Hill, this team is led by Patrick Mahomes who has gone to 4 straight AFC Championship games. That right there punches them into the Top 4. Who will be the next gadget for Andy Reid’s squad to step up?
The Bengals addressed their offensive line issues. A must in order to protect Joe Burrow’s longevity and keep themselves amongst the top of the AFC. Cincinnati has its work cut out in order to avoid a Super Bowl berth hangover.
With Tom Brady back at quarterback, it is inevitable that Tampa Bay will be a playoff team, not to mention the weak division of the NFC South. Despite the positive of Brady returning, Tampa’s offensive line has already suffered two starting offensive linemen injuries in the offseason.
The Packers lost Davante Adams, which might cause early season growing pains. But this team looks poised to transition to a more balanced offensive game plan with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillion. And the defense has the ability to be a Top 5 unit.
The Chargers have the pieces and their franchise quarterback is on his rookie deal. The problem is that they play in a loaded division with Kansas City, Las Vegas, and Denver - all team with weaponized offenses. Will Brandon Staley’s defense perform better in 2022? They need to.
Philadelphia is starting to shed its label as a sleeper team in 2022, as they crack my Top-10. Another team with talent on offense and defense, it just will all depend on the growth of Jalen Hurts.
Trey Lance is officially the starting QB for the NFC-rival 49ers. With Shanahan’s offensive style and a fast defense, San Francisco is a fringe Super Bowl contender.
10. Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens traded away Marquise Brown, but this team is built via the ground game. JK Dobbins is set to return and his pairing with Lamar Jackson could put them back in contention for the AFC North crown.
After fading down the stretch in 2021 yet again, Arizona has to find its identity. The offseason didn’t start well with Kyler Murray negotiations and a DeAndre Hopkins six-game suspension.
14. Dallas Cowboys
15. Miami Dolphins
Although they are ranked 17th, Minnesota could be a fast riser. Kevin O’Connell takes over as the head coach with the ability to inject new life into Kirk Cousins and a talented offensive.
18. Tennessee Titans
20. Denver Broncos
It’s hard to believe Pittsburgh could be this low with Mike Tomlin at the helm. But, two teams in the division are better and they have to figure out their quarterback situation.
22. Washington Commanders
23. Chicago Bears
25. Detroit Lions
26. Cleveland Browns
Oh, how quickly reality can hit. After winning a playoff game in 2020, the Browns have fallen back to the depths. It doesn’t help when your franchise quarterback is engulfed in scandal.
27. Atlanta Falcons
28. New York Giants
30. New York Jets
31. Seattle Seahawks
32. Houston Texans
Poll
Which team will make the biggest leap after Week 1?
-
53%
Minnesota
-
11%
Pittsburgh
-
35%
Miami
