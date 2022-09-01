The 2022 NFL season is set to begin next Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills traveling to SoFi Stadium to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion, Los Angeles Rams. Since February 13th, a full offseason has come and gone; a time for teams to reload or rebuild their franchise. There will be contenders, pretenders, and rebuilders. But where do they rank right now as we prepare for another season of football? I am here to give you TST’s weekly power rankings and where your Los Angeles Rams rank on every given week!

Los Angeles Rams

The champs are number one overall and will sit there until shown otherwise. Despite offseason losses of Andrew Whitworth, Robert Woods, and Von Miller, the Rams countered with the additions of Allen Robinson II and Bobby Wagner. They also added to their secondary and managed to retain Joe Noteboom, Brian Allen, and Coleman Shelton, three offensive line starters going into Week 1. “Run it back?!?”

2. Buffalo Bills

The 2021 AFC East division winners will look to go further in 2022 after a heartbreaking loss in the divisional round. The addition of Von Miller to add pass rush was Buffalo’s biggest offseason move - will it pay off?

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Even without Tyreek Hill, this team is led by Patrick Mahomes who has gone to 4 straight AFC Championship games. That right there punches them into the Top 4. Who will be the next gadget for Andy Reid’s squad to step up?

4. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals addressed their offensive line issues. A must in order to protect Joe Burrow’s longevity and keep themselves amongst the top of the AFC. Cincinnati has its work cut out in order to avoid a Super Bowl berth hangover.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Tom Brady back at quarterback, it is inevitable that Tampa Bay will be a playoff team, not to mention the weak division of the NFC South. Despite the positive of Brady returning, Tampa’s offensive line has already suffered two starting offensive linemen injuries in the offseason.

6. Green Bay Packers

The Packers lost Davante Adams, which might cause early season growing pains. But this team looks poised to transition to a more balanced offensive game plan with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillion. And the defense has the ability to be a Top 5 unit.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have the pieces and their franchise quarterback is on his rookie deal. The problem is that they play in a loaded division with Kansas City, Las Vegas, and Denver - all team with weaponized offenses. Will Brandon Staley’s defense perform better in 2022? They need to.

8. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia is starting to shed its label as a sleeper team in 2022, as they crack my Top-10. Another team with talent on offense and defense, it just will all depend on the growth of Jalen Hurts.

9. San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance is officially the starting QB for the NFC-rival 49ers. With Shanahan’s offensive style and a fast defense, San Francisco is a fringe Super Bowl contender.

10. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens traded away Marquise Brown, but this team is built via the ground game. JK Dobbins is set to return and his pairing with Lamar Jackson could put them back in contention for the AFC North crown.

11. Indianapolis Colts

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. Arizona Cardinals

After fading down the stretch in 2021 yet again, Arizona has to find its identity. The offseason didn’t start well with Kyler Murray negotiations and a DeAndre Hopkins six-game suspension.

14. Dallas Cowboys

15. Miami Dolphins

16. New England Patriots

17. Minnesota Vikings

Although they are ranked 17th, Minnesota could be a fast riser. Kevin O’Connell takes over as the head coach with the ability to inject new life into Kirk Cousins and a talented offensive.

18. Tennessee Titans

19. New Orleans Saints

20. Denver Broncos

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

It’s hard to believe Pittsburgh could be this low with Mike Tomlin at the helm. But, two teams in the division are better and they have to figure out their quarterback situation.

22. Washington Commanders

23. Chicago Bears

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Detroit Lions

26. Cleveland Browns

Oh, how quickly reality can hit. After winning a playoff game in 2020, the Browns have fallen back to the depths. It doesn’t help when your franchise quarterback is engulfed in scandal.

27. Atlanta Falcons

28. New York Giants

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. New York Jets

31. Seattle Seahawks

32. Houston Texans