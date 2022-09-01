Random Ramsdom: Cooper Kupp passing on knowledge to UDFA Lance McCutcheon

Mic’d up: Lance McCutcheon gets lesson from Cooper Kupp during Rams-Bengals game (RamsWire)

“McCutcheon has quickly become a fan favorite, and those in Los Angeles will appreciate him even more after watching the Rams’ latest mic’d-up video. He wore a mic during the team’s preseason finale against the Bengals, and while the entire video is worth watching, there’s a cool teaching moment between Cooper Kupp and McCutcheon at the 3:40 mark.”

Rams sign 16 players, plus International Pathway Program player Max Pircher to practice squad (TheRams.com)

“The Los Angeles Rams have signed 16 players to their practice squad, plus International Pathway Program (IPP) player and offensive tackle Max Pircher.

All 17 players were in camp with the team; Pircher’s status as an IPP player makes him exempt from the total count toward the practice squad.”

What we learned from GM Les Snead’s comments about Rams’ 53-man roster (RamsWire)

“After going through roster cuts on Tuesday, Les Snead hopped on a Zoom call with reporters to discuss the decisions made by the Rams and what it means for the upcoming season. He talked about keeping only two tight ends, the chances of Lance McCutcheon playing this year.”

No Rams players got claimed off waivers, and L.A. did not claim anyone (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams cut ties with 23 players on Tuesday as they trimmed their roster down to just 53 men. Fortunately, none of the 23 players released by the Rams were claimed off waivers by another team.”

New food and beverage, entry process, fan zones and signage coming to SoFi Stadium for 2022 gamedays (TheRams.com)

“A new season also brings new enhancements to the overall gameday experience at the Rams House, including new fan zones, new food and beverage options, a more efficient ticket scanning and security screening process, pregame tailgate, as well as improved signage.”