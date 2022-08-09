Rams have extended Sean McVay, working on new contract with Les Snead

The Los Angeles Rams have done everything in their power to keep the band together this offseason and on Tuesday, head coach Sean McVay confirmed that a new contract for him has also been a part of that process. McVay told reporters on Tuesday after Rams practice that L.A. has already signed him to a new contract extension following February’s Super Bowl win over the Bengals.

McVay was waiting to report the news until after the Rams extended general manager Les Snead, but so far that has not been announced.

#Rams coach Sean McVay tells reporters that he did receive a new contract. He added that the team will wait to announce it until the new deal for GM Les Snead is done. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022

No further contract details were available, but surely like Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, and Matthew Stafford before him, McVay is being paid more handsomely than ever after winning the Super Bowl.

The Rams have now gone to two of the last four Super Bowls under McVay and Snead, winning the franchise’s first championship since 1999. The team has given new contracts to McVay, Donald, Stafford, and Kupp, signed Allen Robinson, and retained Joseph Noteboom following the retirement of Andrew Whitworth. The organization is attempting to do all in its power to keep winning at SoFi Stadium and to keep attention on the Rams while the world is currently watching.

That starts again in barely a month when the Rams host the Bills on Thursday Night Football.