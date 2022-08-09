Rams Tuesday training camp notes: Matthew Stafford returns to team drills, throws bombs

The Los Angeles Rams put in another day of practice ahead of their preseason opener against the L.A. Chargers on Saturday and the two big stories were the returns of Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey to 11 on 11 drills and the stand out play of Tutu Atwell.

Again.

Sean McVay says Tutu Atwell has been a standout in camp, and he will probably play in the Rams’ preseason games as well: “It's one thing to do it in practice. It's another thing to do it in situations that really count, so (we) want to see this stuff continue to translate.” — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 8, 2022

Tutu Atwell has probably been the number one stand out at camp, if we’re excluding well established players like Allen Robinson, Cooper Kupp, and Bobby Wagner, all of whom have also had excellent training camps. As expected.

Root against Tutu at your own peril, Rams fans. He could be one of your favorite players to watch in a few months.

Matthew Stafford back with the 1s

Matthew Stafford under center for team drills. Handed off to Akers #Rams — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) August 9, 2022

A lot of camp has focused on the throwing arm of Stafford, but after several days of throwing on the side to his starting receivers, the quarterback took reps behind Brian Allen and the number one offensive line in team drills.

Stafford just took a deep shot to Skowronek in team drills. Incomplete but a good sign for his elbow https://t.co/GRgu4xjnUm — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) August 9, 2022

Stafford hit just about every receiver imaginable and was able to throw deep with normal Stafford abilities.

Leonard Floyd remains out

Don’t see Leonard Floyd out here today after leaving practice with what McVay said was a lower-body issue yesterday. Walked off under own power etc — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 9, 2022

Floyd left practice on Monday with a “lower body issue” and was not present on Tuesday. Sean McVay said the team is “just being smart with him” on Monday.

Stafford to Kupp

Cooper Kupp is good.

Stafford to Allen Robinson

Stafford to Allen Robinson, who completed a diving one-handed catch. And Robinson drew a DPI #Rams — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) August 9, 2022

Allen Robinson is also good.

Matthew Stafford floats one down the sideline to Allen Robinson II, who comes up with another tough, competitive catch. Lots of “oohs” from the crowd. Derion Kendrick had good coverage; another situation where Robinson just made a spectacular play. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 9, 2022

Tutu Atwell

New day, same story at Rams training camp: Tutu Atwell gets behind the D and makes a TD catch pic.twitter.com/ob053CnIXS — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 9, 2022

John Wolford connects with Tutu Atwell on beautiful deep ball over middle for touchdown in 7-on-7. Somewhere in the neighborhood of 35-40 yards. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 9, 2022

Tutu Atwell might also be good!

And now Tutu has to come back for Bryce Perkins’ underthrown bomb and still gets up between Troy Hill and Nick Scott to haul it in. Tutu is absolutely showing out today at Rams camp. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 8, 2022

Ben Skowronek

Wolford with a little bit of a Stafford-esque thread to Skowronek across the back of the end zone in 7/7s. Nice throw, nice catch/toe tap. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 9, 2022

Hey, Ben Skowronek could be good!

Toe-tap TD catch in back of endzone by Ben Skowronek on a nice John Wolford pass (still 7-on-7) — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 9, 2022

We’ve said it all offseason at Turf Show Times: This might be the best receiver corps that Matthew Stafford or Sean McVay have ever had. Obviously Atwell and Skowronek have a lot left to prove, but L.A. must be happy with their potential and how they’ve shown up this training camp.

Jalen Ramsey in 11-on-11 drills

Jalen Ramsey is good too.

Jalen Ramsey participating in 11 on 11 drills #Rams — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) August 9, 2022

Ramsey had offseason shoulder surgery but was back with the starting defense on Tuesday. Ramsey nearly started camp on PUP but was kept off of the list and is now back in team drills.

He had two interceptions on Tuesday.

Jalen Ramsey outjumps Ben Skowronek for his 2nd INT of the day in Irvine. My hot take is that Jalen’s late start to Rams camp has not set him back very much — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 9, 2022

Jalen Ramsey gets in front of Cooper Kupp for an end-zone INT and then unleashes a celebratory punt LOL pic.twitter.com/CQvSeXt0nt — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 9, 2022

Tyler Higbee, the forgotten one

Stafford with a pretty pass to Higbee in team drills. Higbee has had a strong camp #Rams — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) August 9, 2022

Gilbert Manzano reports a “strong camp” for Higbee. We haven’t heard much from Brycen Hopkins or Kendall Blanton lately.

David Long back to back days

David Long with a nice swat at the catch point to knock away a Wolford pass Atwell had in his hands on the sideline. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 9, 2022

David Long got mentioned on Monday and then he had a pass deflection against Atwell on Tuesday. The Rams have a tough competition at cornerback and Long must fight to stay ahead of the rookies.

Coleman Shelton closer to locking in as RG

Coleman Shelton is “really starting to separate himself” in the right guard competition, Rams coach Sean McVay says. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 8, 2022

TST was the very first place to notice that McVay was setting up Coleman Shelton as the starting right guard going into camp and two weeks later, Shelton looks like he’s nearly a “lock” to win the job.

Taylor Rapp?

Taylor Rapp just made a really nice play across the field to break up a Wolford deep pass. Bobby Wagner was fired up about it. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 9, 2022

Taylor Rapp shout out.

The Rams are doing a walkthrough, not a full practice, on Wednesday. Game on Saturday.