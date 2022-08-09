 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rams Tuesday training camp notes: Matthew Stafford returns to team drills, throws bombs

Tutu Atwell keeps blowing people away, Coleman Shelton closer to earning right guard, Jalen Ramsey is back

By Kenneth Arthur
/ new
NFL: AUG 06 Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams put in another day of practice ahead of their preseason opener against the L.A. Chargers on Saturday and the two big stories were the returns of Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey to 11 on 11 drills and the stand out play of Tutu Atwell.

Again.

Tutu Atwell has probably been the number one stand out at camp, if we’re excluding well established players like Allen Robinson, Cooper Kupp, and Bobby Wagner, all of whom have also had excellent training camps. As expected.

Root against Tutu at your own peril, Rams fans. He could be one of your favorite players to watch in a few months.

Matthew Stafford back with the 1s

A lot of camp has focused on the throwing arm of Stafford, but after several days of throwing on the side to his starting receivers, the quarterback took reps behind Brian Allen and the number one offensive line in team drills.

Stafford hit just about every receiver imaginable and was able to throw deep with normal Stafford abilities.

Leonard Floyd remains out

Floyd left practice on Monday with a “lower body issue” and was not present on Tuesday. Sean McVay said the team is “just being smart with him” on Monday.

Stafford to Kupp

Cooper Kupp is good.

Stafford to Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson is also good.

Tutu Atwell

Tutu Atwell might also be good!

Ben Skowronek

Hey, Ben Skowronek could be good!

We’ve said it all offseason at Turf Show Times: This might be the best receiver corps that Matthew Stafford or Sean McVay have ever had. Obviously Atwell and Skowronek have a lot left to prove, but L.A. must be happy with their potential and how they’ve shown up this training camp.

Jalen Ramsey in 11-on-11 drills

Jalen Ramsey is good too.

Ramsey had offseason shoulder surgery but was back with the starting defense on Tuesday. Ramsey nearly started camp on PUP but was kept off of the list and is now back in team drills.

He had two interceptions on Tuesday.

Tyler Higbee, the forgotten one

Gilbert Manzano reports a “strong camp” for Higbee. We haven’t heard much from Brycen Hopkins or Kendall Blanton lately.

David Long back to back days

David Long got mentioned on Monday and then he had a pass deflection against Atwell on Tuesday. The Rams have a tough competition at cornerback and Long must fight to stay ahead of the rookies.

Coleman Shelton closer to locking in as RG

TST was the very first place to notice that McVay was setting up Coleman Shelton as the starting right guard going into camp and two weeks later, Shelton looks like he’s nearly a “lock” to win the job.

Taylor Rapp?

Taylor Rapp shout out.

The Rams are doing a walkthrough, not a full practice, on Wednesday. Game on Saturday.

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...