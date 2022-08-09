Is Josh Allen the best QB that the Rams face this season?

The only time these two current NFL stars met, Aaron Donald sacked Josh Allen twice. But Josh Allen came away with a victory for the Buffalo Bills. We are only one month away from the rematch and Donald had high praise for Allen in an interview with J.B. Long and Eric Tamposi for the LA Rams’ YouTube channel.

“In my opinion, he’s like a futuristic Big Ben,” said Donald of Allen.

“A little more athletic, can move a little bit better. But he’s a guy that ain’t gonna go down easy so you come with your big boy pads when you get to wrap him up.”

The Rams host the Bills in Week 1’s Thursday night season opener on NBC and both teams have arguments to be the respective favorites to reach the Super Bowl out of their conferences. L.A. won the Super Bowl last season, while Buffalo came just shy of beating the Kansas City Chiefs and reaching the AFC Championship, where Allen would have been a heavy favorite over Joe Burrow.

Of course, Burrow was one of four quarterbacks to lose to the Rams in the 2021 playoffs, alongside Tom Brady, Kyler Murray, and Jimmy Garoppolo. L.A. is set to face at least two of those quarterbacks in 2022, but also a handful of other difficult matchups at the position.

Is Josh Allen the best quarterback that the Rams face in 2022?

Week 3, Week 10: Kyler Murray

Even if it’s been a rough offseason for the public perception of Murray, he is still a 25-year-old quarterback who was in the thick of the MVP race at midseason. L.A. is set to face him twice and the Rams are 6-1 against Murray, including last year’s wild card game.

Week 5: Dak Prescott

Dak returned from that disgusting ankle injury to start 16 games and throw 37 touchdowns last season, finishing second in Comeback Player of the Year voting. The biggest thing working against Dak is supporting cast, as there is little in the receivers room to be comfortable with after CeeDee Lamb.

Week 9: Tom Brady

The Rams are now 3-0 against Brady since he joined the Bucs, including last year’s divisional round game. This game is in Tampa Bay, but that hasn’t stopped L.A. from winning there in each of the last two seasons.

Week 12: Patrick Mahomes

I believe that after this season, more fans will wonder why teams don’t trade their star receivers for first round draft picks. Because I don’t expect Mahomes to look much worse, if at all, without Tyreek Hill. Mahomes is making others “go” on the team and it should be a breakout season for at least one Chiefs wide receiver.

Week 15: Aaron Rodgers (MNF)

November, December, and January are going to feature marquee matchup one after the other: reigning Super Bowl champions against an onslaught of Pro Bowl quarterbacks. So much so that I’ve already passed over Derek Carr (Week 14) because he doesn’t deserve to be listed yet with Brady, Mahomes, and Rodgers.

Rodgers has won six of his seven starts against the Rams.

Week 16: Russell Wilson

L.A. never had a problem beating Wilson when he was in Seattle. Will a move to the Broncos and the AFC help Wilson finally gain an advantage over the Rams?

Week 17: Justin Herbert

If Trey Lance is literally any good, the Rams’ might low-key have the toughest schedule in the NFL this season. Because between Week 9 and Week 18, the only reprieves at quarterback appear to be Jameis Winston, Geno Smith/Drew Lock, Carr, and Smith/Lock in the finale.

Herbert is going to be an MVP candidate this season. He’ll likely also be desperate to win this game in order to atone for missing the playoffs in 2021.