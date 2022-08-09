Random Ramsdom: Can the defense surpass the 50 sack mark from last season?

Last season, the Rams defense had an extremely successful season in terms of getting to the passer, stacking up a whopping 50 sacks on the year. Entering 2022, the pass rush will still have the best in the world in Aaron Donald on their side, however, they lost the mid-season acquisition Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills, so that number could potentially go down.

The team has most of their d-line/outside linebackers figured out, with that being said, the side opposite of Leonard Floyd is open for competition. The trio of Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis, and Chris Garrett will compete for snaps early on in the season, with Justin Hollins most likely getting most of the work early on.

With a player of Aaron Donald’s caliber, the opportunities for the others around him to exploit 1 on 1’s will be plentiful, so the total number of sacks will be based mainly upon how well the supporting cast can back up AD99. My guess is that the team will get just under the 50 they got last season, somewhere in the 43-46 range.

Do you guys think the Rams can beat the 50 they got last season? Comment below!

