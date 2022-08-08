The Los Angeles Rams announced today that rookie running back Kyren Williams was cleared for action by the training staff. He was activated from the Physically Unable Perform List (PUP) and was available to practice immediately and if ready, to participate in this Saturday’s opening preseason game with the Los Angeles Chargers. Wide receiver Warren Jackson was also cleared to return to the field.

Williams was drafted at #164 in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, out of Notre Dame and is expected to battle for the Rams RB3 role. At the NFL Combine, he measured in at 5’ 9” and 194 lbs. Williams is known to have a hot-motor and high football IQ.

His overall game is better than its individual parts. As a package, he shows the ability to run, catch and block. He is adequately quick, shows good vision, and cuts on a dime as a runner. In the passing game, he catches with soft hands away from his body, can line up both outside and in the backfield, and even with his diminutive size, he squares up and takes on all blitzers.

In a video conference after Monday’s practice, Head Coach Sean McVay addressed Williams’ return to practice.

“He’s making good progress. So we’re just going to take it a day at a time. (He) was able to participate in individual stuff, and looking forward to just kind of just seeing his workload incrementally increase.”

Jackson went undrafted in 2021 out of Colorado State and was signed as a free agent by the Denver Broncos. The Broncs cut Jackson during training camp and he was signed by the Minnesota Vikings, who kept him for a moth before releasing in final cuts. Last November, the Rams signed him to the practice squad and then re-signed him to a futures/reserve contact in February of 2022.

Long and lean at 6’ 6” 219 lbs., Jackson tracks the ball well and goes up for the catch with strong, sure hands. He is a very good contested catch receiver and can either go up and over and outreach defenders or use his body and length to box out smaller players. He is most likely a practice squad candidate, but will get plenty of reps in preseason games.