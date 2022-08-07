 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Random Ramsdom: Sunday Open Thread

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 8/7/22

By CliffJackson
NFL: Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Sunday Rams nation, please use this as a thread for all things Rams/NFL!

Enjoy today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Colin Cowherd’s bold prediction? Rams repeat as Super Bowl champions (RamsWire)

An icon cemented in canton | Rams coaching legend Dick Vermeil inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame (TheRams.com)

No-look from Matthew Stafford, and pass-catchers making plays: 10 Observations from the eighth open practice of 2022 Training Camp (TheRams.com)

NFL NEWS:

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) participates in team drills Saturday (NFL.com)

Browns’ Kareem Hunt sits out of team drills for second straight practice as he looks for contract extension (CBSSports)

Matt Rhule won’t decide Panthers’ starting QB until after Week 2 preseason game vs. Patriots (NFL.com)

