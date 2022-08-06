Random Ramsdom: How concerning is Matthew Stafford’s elbow?

In the past few days, every single sports media outlet is discussing Matthew Stafford’s reported ‘elbow tendinitis’, an injury that coach McVay has said is something similar to what MLB pitchers may endure over their career.

Nonetheless, the Rams kick off their season in just about a month, so reports about Stafford’s elbow is rather concerning considering how close the season is. If Stafford is on some sort of ‘pitch count’ to start the year, it could seriously hinder the Rams ability to keep defenses guessing, as opposing defensed would certainly be prepared for a more conservative version of the offense.

If the Rams have some deeper, more concerning, knowledge of the injury, it would not surprise me if the team brought in some insurance for Stafford just in case he cannot get through the season healthy. One of those insurance players, in my eyes, could be Jimmy Garoppolo, a man who is almost certainly going to be released prior to the 2022 season. If Jimmy G comes to the Rams as a backup QB, it would immediately give the team the best back up in the league, making the possible loss of Stafford much more bearable than the idea of turning to question marks John Wolford and/or Bryce Perkins.

To be completely honest, the news about Stafford’s elbow does not concern me too much, as he played with the discomfort for much of last season. The question mark, in my opinion, will be if he can withstand direct contact to the elbow, as the quarterback position is often susceptible to hits throughout the NFL season. If Stafford proves that he can take the contact, which I’m very sure he will, then the Rams will not have much to worry about in their Super Bowl winning quarterback.

Does the Stafford elbow news concern you? Let me know in the comments!

