Rams expect Jacob Harris to miss ‘a couple of weeks’ with minor injury

The injury bug has not been kind to the wide receiver room in L.A. Rams camp this summer. First, it was announced on Monday that Van Jefferson would undergo a minor knee surgery, sidelining him for at least three weeks. On Thursday, it was announced that Jacob Harris had sustained an injury that could keep him out for at least a “couple of weeks,” per Sean McVay.

Jacob Harris strained his groin and may be out a couple weeks per McVay. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 4, 2022

Harris had only recently joined the wide receivers room after the team gave up on his transition to tight end. A fourth round pick in 2021 with exceptional athleticism, Harris would still be a surprise cut this year, even if he does miss most or all of training camp. His presence or absence does create a new set of complications for McVay’s decision of which combination of receivers to keep.

With that set of injuries, the Rams will now likely protect their trio of pass catchers in Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson II, and Tutu Atwell before the season opener. Opportunities are abound for many of the depth guys. That list includes Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell, JJ Koski, Landen Akers, Lance McCutcheon, Warren Jackson, and Austin Trammell, who was signed on Thursday.

At this point, at least one, likely two of those names from that list will make the opening day roster. The circumstances create a sense of worry for LA, in that the team can’t afford another significant injury at the position for the time being. At the same time it creates an intriguing four weeks of August as these guys battle it out.

Skowronek was a fringe candidate before training camp, but now his experience from the 2021 season significantly outweighs the others. Powell, originally thought of just as a special teams player, has opened up a role to earn playing time in the preseason as the receiver position. McCutcheon has been taken under Kupp’s wing during OTAs.

Losing this developmental time is disappointing for Harris and the team, but the Rams have known all year that if they want to run it back, they’ll have to overcome adversity. And injuries.