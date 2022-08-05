Random Ramsdom: Cornerbacks will make or break overall defensive success in 2022

Entering 2022, the Rams have some glaring questions that will need addressing once they kickoff on September 8th. One of those questions will be how will the secondary look, in particular the cornerbacks.

The star of the group is Jalen Ramsey, and his productivity/impact is irreplaceable, the questions fall on the others in the room. The Rams traded for a familiar face in Troy Hill during this years draft, he will surely assume a starting role as one of the corners. The third corner will likely be between David Long and Robert Rochell but, if someone in the group goes down, the team will have to rely on rookies Decobie Durant or Derion Kendrick to step in.

If the Rams cannot create constant pressure on the qb this season, the young secondary will be tested early and often. Week 1 poses an incredible challenge right off the bat, as Josh Allen and company will come to SoFi Stadium to try and build on the success of their high octane offense that wreaked havoc in 2021. I fully expect the Bills to test the Rams secondary, as it will serve as a solid litmus test for the young group.

The output the corners put together in week 1 will either give them a heap of confidence, or put them in a spot to where they are questioning the skill set of the group. Either way, the overall success, or lack thereof, of the corners will make or break the effectiveness of the Rams defense in 2022.

Now, today’s links:

