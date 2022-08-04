Random Ramsdom: Who will win battle for WR3 in Van Jefferson’s potential absence?

With the recent update on Van Jefferson’s knee injury, the Rams will need to prepare for the possibility of Jefferson missing some regular season games as the season fast approaches. That being said, the team does have a trio of young wide receivers that will be eager to jump at the opportunity to get some real playing time. The question is, which of the 3 will get the majority of the looks at the WR3 spot? Let’s dive in:

TUTU ATWELL (pictured above)

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Rams surprised everyone by selecting WR Tutu Atwell out of the University of Louisville with their first selection in the draft. Atwell had a dissappointing rookie year, and his year was cut short with a season-ending shoulder injury just 10 games in. However, we are entering a new season, which means a clean slate for the young speedster. News out of camp has been encouraging, as it seems Atwell may be getting comfortable in the system, along with the overall grind it takes to be successful in the NFL.

BEN SKOWRONEK

In that same 2021 draft, the team selected another wider receiver, but this time in the 7th round. Ben Skowronek, who transferred to Notre Dame as a graduate student from Northwestern, was seen as someone who would contribute immediately via special teams, and he did just that. However, almost no one expected Skowronek to get as many offensive snaps as he did, which was a pleasant surprise considering when he was selected in the draft. Mostly due to injuries in the receiver room, Skowronek logged 178 snaps on offense in his rookie year, tallying 11 catches in the regular season. The experience Skowronek gained in his rookie season is invaluable and, quite frankly, could give him the inside track on filling in during Van Jefferson’s potential absence.

BRANDON POWELL

Brandon Powell was picked up mid-season last year as a return specialist, and man did he deliver. Powell became an instant impact player, which ultimately led to a secured roster spot as the team’s kick/punt returner. Even so, Powell will have the opportunity to be more than just a returner with the potential loss of Jefferson, opening the door to play wide receiver again. Powell, interestingly enough, has caught passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford before, but that was when they were both members of the Detroit Lions. In his lone start with Stafford and the Lions, Powell had a great game, racking up 6 receptions for 103 yards in the season finale against the Packers back in 2018. Powell certainly has the skill set to make an impact as a receiver in the NFL, it would not shock me if he found his way into a more prominent offensive role in 2022.

Who do you folks believe will step in for the potential loss of Van Jefferson?

