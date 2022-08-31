Rams announce 16-man practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced their 16-man practice squad on Wednesday. The team didn’t make any outside waiver claims and instead opted to keep players that they cut on Tuesday. No player that the Rams cut was signed by another team.

Here is the Rams 2022 practice squad;

Practice Squad

OT AJ Arcuri

OT Chandler Brewer

DE Earnest Brown IV

TE Roger Carter Jr.

DB TJ Carter

DT Elijah Garcia

DB Daniel Isom

G Jeremiah Kolone

TE Jared Pinkney

RB Trey Ragas

DE Brayden Thomas

WR Austin Trammel

EDGE Benton Whitley

Practice Squad Exception

DB Grant Haley

TE Jacob Harris

International Practice Player Signing

OL Max Pircher

One real surprise here is that the Rams didn’t bring back Duron Lowe. Lowe was a key contributor for the Rams in the preseason, leading the team with a 79.2 coverage grade via PFF. Lowe was credited with allowing just five catches for 39 yards.

Also missing from the practice squad is edge rusher Chris Garrett. The Rams drafted Garrett last year with the 252nd overall pick. He played in one game last season with four defensive snaps. With the emergence of Keir Thomas and Benton Whitley, the Rams move on from Garrett.

Tight end Jacob Harris, the 2021 fourth round pick, was a surprise cut on Tuesday - but he returns on the practice squad. It’s unlikely that Harris will remain on the practice squad all season. However, it’s a good fit for him at the moment. The practice squad will allow Harris to continue to develop.

Also on the practice squad are Chandler Brewer, Jeremiah Kolone, and 2022 seventh round pick AJ Arcuri. These players will give the Rams some good offensive line depth on the preseason.

Week 1 is just eight days away and it’s unlikely that the roster and practice squad will remain exactly the same until then. For now, this is what the Rams will start the season with.