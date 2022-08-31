Los Angeles Rams practice squad tracker

Who will the Los Angeles Rams add to the practice squad on Wednesday? Will any Rams get claimed? After cutting down to a 53-man roster on Tuesday, Sean McVay can bring back up to 17 players, including practice squad exemption Max Pircher, and some of those names might be players who were cut by other teams.

We will keep track of the Rams practice squad news in this Rams practice squad news tracker. If you see something on Twitter, add it to the comments section below and we’ll update accordingly.

Rams make no claims, no Rams are claimed

Here are all the waiver claims: pic.twitter.com/XtCskiysLh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2022

Who is Max Pircher?

The 6’7, 300 lb offensive tackle out of Italy is part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program and so long as a team does not claim him this week and put him on a 53-man roster, he will revert to L.A.’s practice squad. Because of his status in the International program, Pircher will be an exemption and not count against the 16-man limit.

Pircher is very raw, but his unique athleticism (and his hand-eye coordination as a handball fanatic) and size is what makes him an interesting developmental prospect kept on the practice squad. Stay tuned to see who else makes it on Wednesday.

Rams practice squad news

Rams bring back DB T.J. Carter