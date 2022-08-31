Random Ramsdom: Who will be on Rams the practice squad?

Predicting Rams’ initial 16-man practice squad for 2022 (RamsWire)

“If the Rams want to sign a player they recently cut to the practice squad, that player must clear waivers on Wednesday. After that, teams can begin assembling their 16-man squad.”

Analysis: Rams’ initial 53-man roster for 2022 (TheRams.com)

“The Rams reduced their roster to the 53-man limit on Tuesday. Here’s a position-by-position look at Los Angeles’ first 53-man roster of the 2022 season”

15 recently cut players the Rams should consider adding (RamsWire)

“The Rams and the 31 other teams will sift through the waiver wire and target players they like, deciding whether to put a waiver claim in for them. The Rams are last in the order, so claiming some of the top players is unlikely. But they can also sign vested veterans who are now free agents.”

Rams announce 53-man roster (NBCSports)

“To get there, the Rams waived the following players: WR Landen Akers, T A.J. Arcuri, T Chandler Brewer, DE Earnest Brown IV, TE Roger Carter, DB T.J. Carter, DE T.J. Carter, DT Elijah Garcia, LB Chris Garrett, DB Jake Gervase, DB Grant Haley, TE Jacob Harris, LB Anthony Hines, DB Daniel Isom, G Jeremiah Kolone, DB Duron Lowe, TE Jared Pinkney, T Max Pircher, RB Trey Ragas, G Jack Snyder, DE Brayden Thomas, WR Austin Trammell and DE Benton Whitley.”

Rams vs. Bills odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks from model on 138-97 run (CBSSports)

“The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn’t missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 last season.”