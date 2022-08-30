Los Angeles Rams cuts tracker

The Los Angeles Rams have until 1 PM PT to cut the roster down to 53 players. We will be keeping track of all the Rams-related cut news here. Follow league-wide cut and trade news over at our other tracker.

Rams cut WR/TE Jacob Harris

Rams are cutting Jacob Harris, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2022

With Harris off the 53, Lance McCutcheon looks more like a lock.

Rams cut OLB Chris Garrett

The #Rams are waiving LB Chris Garrett, per source. Seventh-round pick last year out of Concordia (Minn.) was a preseason standout, but now looking for a new opportunity. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

TE Roger Carter

The Rams are releasing versatile TE Roger Carter Jr., per source. But he's a player they'd really like back for the practice squad if he clears waivers. Plays special teams and could elevate for game day if any depth concerns arise. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 30, 2022

Rams cut S Dan Isom

The Los Angeles Rams are cutting Daniel Isom and will want him back for practice squad, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2022

Isom played college football at Washington State and went undrafted this year. He is a 24-year-old rookie who had the game-winning interception in preseason Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. His place on the cut list doesn’t hint at any other news for any other players or safeties, since Isom was a longshot to make it, but his place on the practice squad could mean that maybe T.J. Carter will have a tougher time making it back once he is released.