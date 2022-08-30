 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Rams cuts tracker

Sean McVay must get down to a 53-man roster on Tuesday

By Kenneth Arthur
NFL: Los Angeles Rams OTA Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams have until 1 PM PT to cut the roster down to 53 players. We will be keeping track of all the Rams-related cut news here. Follow league-wide cut and trade news over at our other tracker.

Rams cut WR/TE Jacob Harris

With Harris off the 53, Lance McCutcheon looks more like a lock.

Rams cut OLB Chris Garrett

TE Roger Carter

Rams cut S Dan Isom

No surprise, the Rams are reportedly cutting safety Dan Isom but “will want him back for practice squad” according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.

Isom played college football at Washington State and went undrafted this year. He is a 24-year-old rookie who had the game-winning interception in preseason Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. His place on the cut list doesn’t hint at any other news for any other players or safeties, since Isom was a longshot to make it, but his place on the practice squad could mean that maybe T.J. Carter will have a tougher time making it back once he is released.

