Los Angeles Rams final 53-man roster

The L.A. Rams have trimmed their roster down to 53 players and the practice squad will be announced soon to add at least 16 more back. Here is the full 53-man roster as of Tuesday’s 1 PM PT deadline with the league.
The Rams hope to run it back not only with these players, but the practice squad and potentially even some outside options.
QB
Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins
Cut: None!
RB
Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Kyren Williams, Jake Funk
Cut: Trey Ragas
WR
Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson II, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Lance McCutcheon, Brandon Powell
Cut: Jacob Harris, Austin Trammel, Landen Akers
TE
Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins
Cut: Roger Carter, Jared Pinkney
OL
Joe Noteboom, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Rob Havenstein, A.J. Jackson, Tremayne Anchrum, Bobby Evans
Cut: Jack Snyder, Max Pircher, Chandler Brewer, Jeremiah Kolone, A.J. Arcuri
DL
Aaron Donald, A’Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Marquise Copeland, Jonah Williams, Michael Hoecht
Cut: T.J. Carter, Earnest Brown IV, Elijah Garcia
SUS: Bobby Brown III
OLB
Justin Hollins, Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis, Daniel Hardy, Keir Thomas
Cut: Chris Garrett, Benton Whitley, Brayden Thomas
ILB
Bobby Wagner, Ernest Jones, Christian Rozeboom, Jake Hummel
Cut: Jake Gervase, Anthony Hines III
PUP: Travis Howard
CB
Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, David Long, Jr., Robert Rochell, Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick
Cut: Grant Haley, Tyler Hall, Duron Lowe
S
Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Terrell Burgess, Taylor Rapp, Russ Yeast
Cut: Dan Isom, T.J. Carter
PUP: Quentin Lake
ST
Matt Gay, Riley Dixon, Matt Orzech
IR: Logan Bruss, J.J. Koski, Warren Jackson, Xavier Jones
