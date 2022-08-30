Los Angeles Rams final 53-man roster

The L.A. Rams have trimmed their roster down to 53 players and the practice squad will be announced soon to add at least 16 more back. Here is the full 53-man roster as of Tuesday’s 1 PM PT deadline with the league.

The Rams hope to run it back not only with these players, but the practice squad and potentially even some outside options.

QB

Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins

Cut: None!

RB

Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Kyren Williams, Jake Funk

Cut: Trey Ragas

WR

Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson II, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Lance McCutcheon, Brandon Powell

Cut: Jacob Harris, Austin Trammel, Landen Akers

TE

Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins

Cut: Roger Carter, Jared Pinkney

OL

Joe Noteboom, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Rob Havenstein, A.J. Jackson, Tremayne Anchrum, Bobby Evans

Cut: Jack Snyder, Max Pircher, Chandler Brewer, Jeremiah Kolone, A.J. Arcuri

DL

Aaron Donald, A’Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Marquise Copeland, Jonah Williams, Michael Hoecht

Cut: T.J. Carter, Earnest Brown IV, Elijah Garcia

SUS: Bobby Brown III

OLB

Justin Hollins, Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis, Daniel Hardy, Keir Thomas

Cut: Chris Garrett, Benton Whitley, Brayden Thomas

ILB

Bobby Wagner, Ernest Jones, Christian Rozeboom, Jake Hummel

Cut: Jake Gervase, Anthony Hines III

PUP: Travis Howard

CB

Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, David Long, Jr., Robert Rochell, Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick

Cut: Grant Haley, Tyler Hall, Duron Lowe

S

Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Terrell Burgess, Taylor Rapp, Russ Yeast

Cut: Dan Isom, T.J. Carter

PUP: Quentin Lake

ST

Matt Gay, Riley Dixon, Matt Orzech

IR: Logan Bruss, J.J. Koski, Warren Jackson, Xavier Jones