Random Ramsdom: Could Keir Thomas make the final roster?

Rams rookie Keir Thomas made strong case for 53-man roster in preseason finale (RamsWire)

“Undrafted rookie Keir Thomas saved his best performance for last. He was dominant in the first half, putting together a stat line you hope to see from an edge rusher who plays an entire game.”

Rookie Recap: Preseason Week 3 (TheRams.com)

“Here’s how each of the Rams’ eight selections fared in last Saturday’s preseason finale against the Bengals.”

7 Rams players who improved their stock this preseason (RamsWire)

“McCutcheon boosted his stock more than anyone in Los Angeles this preseason – maybe more than any player in football. He led the NFL in receiving yards with 259 in three games, 33 more yards than any other player. He scored two touchdowns, caught 15 passes and was a reliable source of offense every time he was on the field.”

Rams’ biggest questions ahead of final roster cuts (RamsWire)

“The Rams have a bunch of difficult decisions to make as they whittle their roster down, specifically at wide receiver, safety and along the offensive line. With less than 24 hours until the deadline, here are the Rams’ six biggest questions.”

How Logan Bruss injury has blown up LA Rams roster plans for 2022 (RamblinFan)

“Logan Bruss was primarily projected to end up as the team’s backup right guard. Despite the enthusiasm expressed by the team upon his selection late in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 104th overall pick, the Rams have not had a great deal of success with starting any rookies on the offensive line.”

Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. return to practice Monday (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams’ backfield is getting healthier as Week 1 approaches. On Monday, both Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. returned to practice. Both had been sidelined for almost two weeks with soft-tissue injuries, and Sean McVay said as recently as Saturday that he wasn’t sure when Akers would return to practice.”

Rams G Coleman Shelton discusses his journey from undrafted to starting guard for his hometown team on Rams Revealed Ep. 85 (TheRams.com)

“Shelton was instrumental in a reserve role and on special teams for the 2021 Rams. In particular, he rose to the occasion when pressed into duty against the Jaguars, Cardinals, and Vikings during an undefeated December.”