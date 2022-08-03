 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams Wednesday training camp notes: Matthew Stafford continues to rest, Van Jefferson has surgery

McVay stresses fans not to worry, says it is all part of the plan

By Kenneth Arthur
Los Angeles Rams Mandatory Minicamp Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Sean McVay again rested quarterback Matthew Stafford for Wednesday’s training camp practice. The team turned to backup John Wolford to lead the 1s and McVay reiterated after practice that Wolford is the L.A. Rams’ clear number two option and that he’s gaining confidence by getting reps.

But are the Rams losing any confidence that Stafford’s elbow and body can hold up over the course of an entire season? That’s why I wrote earlier on Wednesday that third-string Bryce Perkins may have a better shot to make the roster again than is expected.

Wolford hit Tutu Atwell for a 50-yard touchdown pass during practice though and seems to be doing everything right in case L.A. does need to do the unthinkable.

Wolford did say after practice that none of this is surprising to him, as the plan all offseason was to give Stafford additional rest during training camp, according to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

McVay reiterated that Stafford has had no setbacks and that they’re managing pain right now. Stafford worked out on the side.

On a brighter note, sounds like Atwell is ready for his time to shine. Who else stood out at camp on Wednesday?

Allen Robinson continues to show out

Allen Robinson has been making impressive catches throughout camp. That continued even without Stafford on Wednesday and it feels like Robinson has a huge season on the horizon.

Cooper Kupp, Robinson, and Atwell. It’s not what anybody would have predicted moments after the Rams won the Super Bowl in February. It sounds pretty good.

Van Jefferson had surgery

As expected, Jefferson had minor knee surgery this week and McVay said it went well. Jefferson could miss the start of the regular season and given the advanced play of the receivers, there is no need to rush him back. The only question is: Where does he fit when he returns?

And are the Rams going to sign OBJ?

More reasons to expect Bryce Perkins on the roster

Perkins is the clear QB3 and there’s no expectation that Luis Perez will challenge him for that job.

When the Rams open the preseason, I would think that Perkins plays most of the snaps and sometimes will play the entire game. The team might not want to risk Wolford for even a down.

Derion Kendrick keeps impressing

If there was anyone who did a good job covering Robinson, maybe it was sixth round cornerback Derion Kendrick. He’s impressed at training camp already and he’s going to have a place on the final 53.

Tyler Hall also got an interception off of Perkins.

Nick Scott pick

Scott, who is challenging to start next to Jordan Fuller, also had an interception.

Terrell Lewis is healthy

Edge rusher Terrell Lewis is also pushing to start and he met with the media after practice. Lewis said that now that he’s healthy he is eager to show everybody what he can do. Lewis has struggled with injuries throughout his football career but nobody is standing between him and being a force opposite of Leonard Floyd.

Will he prove it on Sundays though?

