Rams Wednesday training camp notes: Matthew Stafford continues to rest, Van Jefferson has surgery

Sean McVay again rested quarterback Matthew Stafford for Wednesday’s training camp practice. The team turned to backup John Wolford to lead the 1s and McVay reiterated after practice that Wolford is the L.A. Rams’ clear number two option and that he’s gaining confidence by getting reps.

McVay on Wolford reps:



Says that Wolford can take some confidence from this. Said he was hitting spots today and that today was a step in the right direction for the Rams backup. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) August 3, 2022

But are the Rams losing any confidence that Stafford’s elbow and body can hold up over the course of an entire season? That’s why I wrote earlier on Wednesday that third-string Bryce Perkins may have a better shot to make the roster again than is expected.

Wolford hit Tutu Atwell for a 50-yard touchdown pass during practice though and seems to be doing everything right in case L.A. does need to do the unthinkable.

John Wolford deep touchdown pass (looked like from 50-yard line) to Tutu Atwell in 11-on-11. Lots of “oohs” from the crowd. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 3, 2022

Sounds like John Wolford is doing some great things today in camp. Hoping to see YoY improvement from him come preseason.



Gonna be tough to keep Matthew upright for another 21-game season. Maybe this year, we can cut it to 20 with a bye. — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) August 3, 2022

Wolford did say after practice that none of this is surprising to him, as the plan all offseason was to give Stafford additional rest during training camp, according to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

Just caught up with John Wolford and FWIW, he says he expected to be taking over the ones about this time in camp based on the plan for Stafford. https://t.co/pSZi8dEsP6 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 3, 2022

McVay reiterated that Stafford has had no setbacks and that they’re managing pain right now. Stafford worked out on the side.

On a brighter note, sounds like Atwell is ready for his time to shine. Who else stood out at camp on Wednesday?

Allen Robinson continues to show out

Allen Robinson II with a one-handed grab in the corner of the endzone for the touchdown during 7-on-7 redzone work off John Wolford pass. Followed another great catch on Wolford pass in the back of the endzone. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 3, 2022

Allen Robinson has been making impressive catches throughout camp. That continued even without Stafford on Wednesday and it feels like Robinson has a huge season on the horizon.

Cooper Kupp, Robinson, and Atwell. It’s not what anybody would have predicted moments after the Rams won the Super Bowl in February. It sounds pretty good.

Van Jefferson had surgery

"It went really well. It was really encouraging."



HC Sean McVay provides an update on Van Jefferson. pic.twitter.com/VV96R0uz6e — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 3, 2022

As expected, Jefferson had minor knee surgery this week and McVay said it went well. Jefferson could miss the start of the regular season and given the advanced play of the receivers, there is no need to rush him back. The only question is: Where does he fit when he returns?

And are the Rams going to sign OBJ?

More reasons to expect Bryce Perkins on the roster

Perkins is the clear QB3 and there’s no expectation that Luis Perez will challenge him for that job.

John Wolford and Bryce Perkins are leading individuals today, while Matthew Stafford is going through mobility/dropback work on the side with Zach Witherspoon (lead sports scientist) w/ no throw so far today. Pretty clear team is going to keep him on a specific plan until opener. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 3, 2022

When the Rams open the preseason, I would think that Perkins plays most of the snaps and sometimes will play the entire game. The team might not want to risk Wolford for even a down.

Derion Kendrick keeps impressing

Derion Kendrick all over Robinson in coverage on the one-hander. Just an impressive catch by Robinson. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 3, 2022

If there was anyone who did a good job covering Robinson, maybe it was sixth round cornerback Derion Kendrick. He’s impressed at training camp already and he’s going to have a place on the final 53.

Tyler Hall also got an interception off of Perkins.

Great interception during redzone work just now by DB Tyler Hall, who made the pick against Bryce Perkins while falling backwards. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 3, 2022

Nick Scott pick

Scott, who is challenging to start next to Jordan Fuller, also had an interception.

Great play on the ball by Nick Scott picking off Bryce Perkins pass over middle intended for Brandon Powell — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 3, 2022

Terrell Lewis is healthy

Edge rusher Terrell Lewis is also pushing to start and he met with the media after practice. Lewis said that now that he’s healthy he is eager to show everybody what he can do. Lewis has struggled with injuries throughout his football career but nobody is standing between him and being a force opposite of Leonard Floyd.

Make your presence felt.@_Real24_ on how the defense pushes everyone to be their best. pic.twitter.com/7SYAs73XIU — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 3, 2022

Will he prove it on Sundays though?