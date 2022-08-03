L.A. loses sports legend as Vin Scully passes away at 94

When Vin Scully started calling games for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950, the Rams had only been in L.A. for five years. The Dodgers would next move to L.A. in 1958 and in total Scully called their games for 67 years, the longest run in the history of baseball. Even the Rams would move to St. Louis and return to L.A. within Scully’s career span.

Scully passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94.

The Rams are saddened by the loss of sports and Los Angeles icon Vin Scully. Our sincere condolences are with the Scully family, friends, and Dodgers organization. https://t.co/MTBxM33nGk — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 3, 2022

SB Nation’s Dodgers side True Blue L.A. posted this tribute to Scully on the front page.