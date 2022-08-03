 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

L.A. loses sports legend as Vin Scully passes away at 94

By Kenneth Arthur
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

When Vin Scully started calling games for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950, the Rams had only been in L.A. for five years. The Dodgers would next move to L.A. in 1958 and in total Scully called their games for 67 years, the longest run in the history of baseball. Even the Rams would move to St. Louis and return to L.A. within Scully’s career span.

Scully passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94.

SB Nation’s Dodgers side True Blue L.A. posted this tribute to Scully on the front page.

