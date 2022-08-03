Random Ramsdom: How many TDs will Matthew Stafford throw for in 2022?

In just his first season with the team, quarterback Matthew Stafford became immortalized in NFL history as a huge part of the 2021-2022 Super Bowl champion. Many questioned the move, however all of the naysayers were proved wrong following the overwhelming first season success.

Not only did Stafford become a champion, he put up some impressive numbers in his first year with the Rams, posting a total of 41 passing touchdowns with 4,886 passing yards to go along with that. The only point of concern was the 17 interceptions he threw, which was tied for the most in the NFL last season.

Nevertheless, 2021-2022 was a banner season for Stafford and the Rams, and one that he, along with the team, will never forget. However, it is time to look forward and pursue the opportunity to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the Patriots did so nearly 20 years ago. That being said, will Matthew Stafford be able to top the 41 touchdowns threw last season, or will he see a slight drop-off?

At the moment, DraftKings sportsbook has Stafford’s over/under on passing TDs at 34.5, which, in my opinion, is entirely too low. In his first year in an extremely complex system he passed the 40 TD mark, so I could definitely see him hitting anywhere between 43-48 passing touchdowns next season. Expecting a sophomore bump is not ridiculous, especially for a player of Stafford’s caliber and experience. With the addition of a redzone threat like Allen Robinson, Stafford should get more TD opportunities than last season.

What do you folks think, how many touchdowns will Stafford throw next season?

